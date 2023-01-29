Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Gaucho warns Gor secretary Sam Ocholla over Raila’s Jacaranda rally

Calvince Gaucho, the president of Bunge la Wananchi addressing the media at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on November 17, 2022. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO

Calvince Gaucho, the president of Bunge la Wananchi addressing the media at Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on November 17, 2022. PHOTO | WINNIE ONYANDO





Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Gaucho has rubbished a request to postpone Raila Odinga’s political rally in Nairobi on Sunday, January 29, 2022, owing to a highly anticipated football match involving AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

The request to postpone the rally was made by Gor secretary General Sam Ocholla in a letter addressed to Mr Odinga, a seasoned politician, who doubles up as the Azimio coalition leader.

However, Mr Gaucho corrected Mr Ocholla saying Mr Odinga’s rally was more important than football match, christened Mashemeji derby.

“If Gor must play, they should play at the Jacaranda stadium on Monday. We (Gor) have won the league for so many years. If not honouring the match will lead to sanctions that’s okay, but we have to attend Mr Odinga’s rall,” warned Mr Gaucho.

The outspoken politician also insisted that Gor’s ardent supporters are ardent followers of Mr Odinga, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

Gacuho further warned current Gor Mahia management they should not be used by President William Ruto’s government for selfish gain.

“If you do not want to postpone then play but Mr Odinga will have the rally. Do not feast on the government’s money then write a lot of English saying Mr Odinga should postpone (the rally). Why did you not write asking for money for Gor players?” he asks.

Gor will face AFC Leopards at Nyayo stadium on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in arguably the biggest sporting event in the country considering the popular fanbase of the clubs.

At about the same time Mr Odinga, a seasoned politician, who incidentally is also Gor Mahia patron, will be addressing his rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi, on the other side.

At Jacaranda, Mr Odinga is expected to ramp up pressure on President William Ruto’s regime over what he claims is the manipulated August 2022 elections which he maintains he won but was awarded second place.

Speaking on January 23, 2023, upon his return from South Africa, Mr Odinga insisted he does not recognize Ruto as the duly elected President of Kenya.

He also called on the President and his government to resign.

President Ruto has hit back, saying he will not be intimidated by Mr Odinga.

A majority of AFC Leopards and Gor fans happen to support Mr Odinga, considering the ethnic variance and statistics by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the August 2022 election results

Also read: Police probe rally driver Maxime Wahome’s movements on the night her boyfriend Assa Khan died

Alai lashes out at Gachagua for ‘relief food’ offer to Magoha mourners in Gem

Akothee: Very few men can afford my lifestyle