Bunge la Wananchi’s warning to Miguna Miguna





Bunge la mwananchi president Calvince Okoth has urged Miguna Miguna to show respect to leaders when he returns to the country.

Okoth clarified that the controversial politician, who was deported from the country by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime in 2018, was welcome back home but should desist from statements that could cause chaos and confusion.

“We have no problem with Miguna coming back. But he should mind his business and avoid insulting others,” said Okoth.

He also commented on reports that Miguna, a prominent lawyer in Kenya and Canada, was in line to succeed Raila Odinga as the Luo kingpin.

“Miguna is hard to sell at the moment. Let him first concentrate on his citizenship then he can convince us about other things later.”

Okoth clarified that Bunge la mwananchi members will not go to the airport to welcome Miguna as they will be listening to President William Ruto’s Mashujaa Day speech.

Miguna was deported following his role in the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president in 2018. He has unsuccessfully tried to return home on three occasions since.

He is expected back on October 20, 2022.

Separately, Okoth has shared a list of grievances he wants to be addressed by President William Ruto in tomorrow’s Mashujaa Day celebration.

This will be the first Public Holiday president Ruto will be addressing the nation.

This includes addressing the cost of living a situation that has left Kenyans struggling to make ends meet.

“We are tired of promises and want the President to tell us the exact date the cost of living will be favourable to Kenyans.”

