Bungoma County to vet scholarship beneficiaries afresh





The County Government of Bungoma will reduce scholarship beneficiaries from the current 8,000 to 3,000 due to financial constraints.

Education County Executive Committee (CEC) David Wamamili said the decision to increase the numbers from 2,000 to 8,000 by the previous regime was politically motivated during elections and was not sustainable.

Addressing the media in his office, Wamamili said even the county government then, did not have a budget for the same and never remitted money to the schools.

“Double beneficiaries, able parents, county staff, indiscipline students , will be removed from the scholarship list,” he said.

He pointed out that most of those in the beneficiary list were children from well off families and they will be vetted to reduce the last cohort to 3,000.

However, Mr Wamili said the county government of Bungoma will sponsor the education of 675 on the scholarship programme.

He pointed out that each ward will produce 15 bright but needy students in each of the 45 wards in Bungoma County. The CEC noted that only bright and needy students with 350 marks and above will qualify.

The other needy cases will receive bursaries disbursed to wards with each ward receiving Sh4million totaling Sh180million across the county.

Education Chief Officer George Kombo pointed out that the 8,000 is an unsustainable and will be reduced to fit the current economy.

He added that the county education policy allows the county government to do so especially after being found not fit to get scholarship.

