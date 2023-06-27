Burglar who stole foodstuff from school canteen pleads guilty in court





A 21-year-old man who broke into Buruburu 1 Primary School canteen in Nairobi where he stole 3kgs of cooking fat and two packets of wheat flour has pleaded guilty to charges of breaking into a building and committing theft contrary to section 306 (a) of the penal code.

Julius Nyangweso admitted to the charges of stealing the items worth Sh1,580 on June 23, 2023 when he was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was to be charged with an alternative charge of handling the stolen property contrary to section 306 (a) of the criminal procedure code after he was found with the items belonging to Lilian Muthoni but the same was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the main charge.

Also read: Cocaine-snorting man falls to his death while trying to evade arrest in Eastleigh

Two guards at the school heard a loud bang at the shop and proceeded to the canteen where they found the lights on. They challenged whoever was inside to identify himself and come out but the accused person switched off the lights.

The guards established that Mr Nyangweso had broken a window to gain entry into the shop. The accused was cornered and taken to Buruburu Police Station together with the items which he had packed in a carrier bag.

Also read: Mob injustice – How 19-year-old met his death over mobile phone theft

The two guards and Ms Muthoni were listed as the witness against Mr Nyangweso together with a police officer who investigated the case but they will not testify since the accused person admitted the charges.

The case will be mentioned on June 28, 2023 when the prosecution will bring the items that Mr Nyangweso stole to court as exhibits before he is convicted and sentenced.

Section 306 (a) of the penal code provides a seven years’ imprisonment for a convict found guilty of committing the offence of breaking into a building and committing a felony.

Also read: Inooro TV anchor Ken Wa Kuraya breaks silence after arrest