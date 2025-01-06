Burna Boy Nairobi show and other big events to look out for in 2025





Kenya’s entertainment industry continues to evolve and transform at a rapid pace. The year 2025 promises a jam-packed calendar of unforgettable entertainment and trendsetting moments.

Here’s an in-depth look at the upcoming standout events that Kenyans will be keeping an eye on.

Burna Boy Nairobi Concert

The Nigerian superstar was originally scheduled to perform in Kenya on 30 December at the Nairobi Polo Club.

However, the much-anticipated concert at Uhuru Gardens has been rescheduled for 1 March 2025.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar confirmed the news via Instagram, posting a picture of himself with the caption “March 1, 2025” next to the Kenyan flag.

When the concert was first announced, limited early bird regular tickets were priced at Kshs. 4,000, advance regular tickets at Kshs. 8,000, VIP tickets at Kshs. 25,000 and VVIP tickets at. Kshs. 65,000.

Dave Chappelle returns to Nairobi

It was never meant to be, but out of the blues, it came. During a stopover in Dubai en route to Kigali, Rwanda celebrated American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle out of the blues by announcing that he would be hosting a random show in Nairobi.

The sudden show announced less than 48 hours before D-Day, took many Kenyans by surprise. Many expressed regret at not being able to attend the comedic icon’s first performance due to the abrupt ticketing. However, despite the Sh7,000 ticket price, the 303-seat Louis Leaky Auditorium sold out in just two hours.

Chappelle’s arrival was low-key. Unlike most celebrities who choose to spend time in Nairobi, he stayed at the luxurious Angama Mara Lodge in the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve. The 300-seat venue was packed to the rafters.

Punchline curated the event. Before leaving, Chappelle promised the audience that he would return in November 2024. This did not happen, with reports suggesting the return will most likely be in 2025, with a date to be announced.

Walker Town Festival

Walker Town’s 2024 headline act was legendary American singer Lauryn Hill, who reportedly pocketed $500,000 in performance fees. The year before, the headline act was Fally Ipupa.

In the new year, the event, organized by the YDX agency and backed by main sponsor Johnnie Walker, is set to return with big acts, with Toni Braxton reportedly set to headline in 2025.

“I can’t confirm for sure who will be the headline act for Walker Town 2025 because we’ve only just started the preparations, but we certainly intend to make the festival bigger than the previous edition. The bar is already high. says a representative of the organizers.

Return of the Octobafest

Another big event to look out for in 2025 is the return of the October Festival. Although the two-day cultural festival was canceled in 2024 and instead replaced with mini-club shows across the country, it is set to return in 2025 with a mega concert in Nairobi and mini festivals across the country.”Octoberfest is an annual festival. The format of the festival may be different every year, but we remain committed to providing a platform to celebrate culture every year.”

Says Tusker Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki.

Tusker, the organizer of the cultural festival that has hosted the extravaganza for the past six years, said the 2024 cancellation was thoughtful and deliberate.