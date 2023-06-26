Burna Boy outshines Wizkid; emerges top BET award-winning african artiste





Nigerian music sensation Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has once again triumphed at the 2023 Black Entertainment Awards (BET) by clinching the Best International Act title, his fourth BET Award.

Nigerian star Wizkid also won three BET Awards having received his first BET Award in 2012 for the Best International Act: Africa.

Wizkid then won the same award again in 2017.

In 2020, he won the BET Her Award for his collaboration with American artist Beyoncé on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Wizkid became the African artiste with the highest BET Award nominations of all time, taking his tally of nominations to nine. However, Burna Boy takes the crown for most BET awards won by an African artiste.

This remarkable achievement comes as no surprise, as Burna Boy outshone his fellow nominees, including the likes of Ayra Starr, Central Cee, and Stormzy, among others, to secure this prestigious honor.

The electrifying atmosphere at the event intensified when Burna Boy’s name was announced as the winner. Although he graced the occasion with his presence, it was his mother, Bose Ogulu, who accepted the award on his behalf, radiating immense pride and joy.

This recent BET win serves as a testament to Burna Boy’s phenomenal rise to stardom over the past few years. The talented artist’s 2022 album, ‘Love, Damini,’ achieved unparalleled success on a global scale, captivating audiences worldwide with its infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics. The album’s overwhelmingly positive reception further solidified Burna Boy’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Burna Boy’s previous triumphs at the BET Awards contribute to his illustrious career. He previously secured the Best International Act award in 2019 and 2021, demonstrating his consistent artistry and unwavering ability to captivate listeners with his unique musical style and magnetic stage presence. These accolades have not only propelled Burna Boy to international recognition but have also cemented his status as one of Africa’s most influential musicians.

Among the notable contenders in the Best International Act category at the 2023 BET Awards were prominent artists like Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola, and Uncle Waffles. The fierce competition among these talented individuals only underscores the magnitude of Burna Boy’s victory and emphasizes his exceptional talent and appeal.

With each milestone he achieves, Burna Boy continues to carve his name in the annals of music history. His artistry transcends borders, and his impact resonates deeply with fans from all corners of the globe. Through his vibrant performances and thought-provoking music, he has become an emblematic figure for African music on the global stage.

Just recently, the African Giant hit one billion streams on Audiomack, becoming the first African musician to reach that height. The feat was announced by Audiomack, a global music streaming platform via their Twitter handle.

“Congratulations, Burna Boy, on becoming the first African artist to hit 1 billion Audiomack streams,” Audiomack tweeted.

The music star achieved this milestone with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy is the most followed African musician on Audiomack, with over four million followers.

