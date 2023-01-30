Buru Buru drama: City woman fights boyfriend, sets house on fire

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.





Police in Buruburu are detaining a woman who allegedly assaulted her boyfriend before setting their rented house on fire.

In a police report filed at Shauri Moyo Police Station, Ms Maria Atieno got into a physical fight with her boyfriend, and in the process, fire erupted.

“The fire was managed by neighbors before it could spread to the adjacent structures,” the report read in part.

Also read: Lawyer Willie Kimani killers back to court this week

The locals who put off the fire descended on Ms Atieno with blows and kicks before police officers attached to the Shauri Moyo Police Station rescued her.

Police say she was injured on the left side of her body as she suffered several bruises while being beaten up by the angry mob.

According to the police, the man managed to escape during the incident, and he is safe.

“Properties of unknown value were damaged during the inferno but there was no life that was lost in the process,” the report further read.

Meanwhile, property of unknown value was reduced to ashes after rented houses caught fire over the weekend.

Also read: Shafted! Shaffie Weru snubs big media houses with new scandal-filled show

In a report filed at Kilimani Police Station, no life was lost in the incident.

This comes just three days after a three-year-old child died in a fire incident inside their house in Kibera slums, Nairobi County.

According to the police, the matter was reported by locals from Raila Slums. Mr Charles Owino said he received a call at 7:40 am alerting him of a fire breakout in the area.

By the time police officers arrived at the scene, members of the public had already contained the fire but had found the lifeless body of Favour Rioba in what used to be their house.

The police said the child’s mother, Ms Caren Rioba, 23, had left her house for her sister’s place to seek financial support before the incident happened.

Also read: Beauty and the beast: Why Nairobi women like ‘medium-ugly’ men