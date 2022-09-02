Buruburu house help disappears with the employer’s child





Police in Buruburu, Nairobi County, have launched a manhunt for a house help who stole her employer’s child and fled.

Police said the two were last seen when the house help identified as Susan Aoko picked up the minor after she was dropped off by the school bus on Wednesday, at their residence at around 4 pm.

Doreen Mbatia, reported that after coming back from work, she found both the house help and her child missing together with some household items.

Efforts to reach her were fruitless and the last signals from her phone indicated that she was in Kirwara area near Gatanga.

“The mother reported that her kid Jabari Mbatia who attends school at Tassel Kindergarten was dropped at their residence at around 4 pm but when she got home at around 6 pm, she found the home empty with the kid and the house help not around,” the police report read in part.

Both police and the mother tried reaching her (house girl) but her phone was off with signals indicating she was last in Gatanga area.

Police said they are tracing the suspect movement to rescue the child and arrest the house help.

