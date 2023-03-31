‘Bury me in my 700K wedding dress,’ Akothee shares her death plans





Celebrated singer Esther Akoth popularly known by her stage name Akothee has shared her death plans.

While addressing the media after landing after her trip in Paris, Akothee said that she would want to be buried in the exact same clothing she was in on her wedding day.

Akothee who had travelled to purchase her undergarments and wedding dress said that she will have eased the burden to her family members when she passes away.

“The same way I will have dressed for my wedding day, it is the same way I would like to be laid to rest.”

She revealed that she wanted to get an original gown because she did not want to be told she had copied someone else’s gown.

“My gown has cost me 4800 swiss francs (approximately over Sh695,000). People know that celebrity love clout chasing but I’m living original. I made money way before,” she said.

Explaining why she was buying herself the gown, the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker said, “If the man has catered for everything, you as a woman you do not have even two shillings to buy yourself something?”

Both she and the dress flew back in first class, with her letting the world know how spoilt she was by her man Omosh.

“I’m really the luckiest girl in the world.” Omosh has spoiled me completely. My beautiful gown flew first class. And so did I,” she said, proudly sharing a video of the splendid moment.

Further, Akothee shared that she had only been married once by the father of her elder daughters Vesha, Rue, and Prudence. She clarified that the two white baby daddies did not marry her.

Akothee’s fairytale wedding is slated to go down on the 10th of April (Easter Monday) at the sprawling Windsor Gardens. Omosh is a Caucasian man from Switzerland. The pair met through an old friend of Akothee only known as Pius.

