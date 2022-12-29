Busia Police investigate shooting incident in suspected love triangle

Police officers on a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Police in Busia are investigating a shooting incident involving a senior officer that occured on December 28, 2022.

The shooting was reportedly caused by a misunderstanding over a lady in his company.

The unnamed senior police officer is said to have gone into a popular entertainment joint, Didis Pub, in the company of the woman.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the senior police officer got angered after the woman he was with shifted to another man in the same pub.

The officer who felt aggrieved after “losing the woman” to another man decided to pay for his drinks only, and left the lady to meet her own bills.

The club’s manager and the lady decided to pursue the officer in the hope of getting him to pay the remaining half of the bill.

The two used a motorbike to chase the officer’s car and managed to block him at Amerkwai, along the Busia-Malaba road.

It is at this point that the officer withdrew his pistol and fired in the air to scare those who were pursuing him.

The officer, according to the report, fired in the air twice following an altercation over a woman.

“The cop had walked into Didis pub in the company of a beautiful lady to unwind after a long day’s work,” the DCI report read.

It added: “The cop ordered for drinks and the two imbibed the frothy waters while conversing in low tones as the lady giggled occasionally to their private chats while leaning on the cop’s shoulder leaving him beaming with excitement.”

DCI said all went well in the pub as other revelers danced with their partners to slow rhumba tunes that set the mood for a happy ending to crown the Christmas festivities.

However, DCI said, it was at around 2:30am when the woman spotted a man known to her sitting at an adjacent table and joined him for a brief chat.

This irked the senior police officer who thought he had lost the lady to the man.

“Efforts by the woman to go after the top commander and explain that things were not as he thought fell on deaf ears. The officer entered his car and took off towards Amerkwai,” said the DCI.

Amerkwai, the venue of the shooting incident, is near Adungosi police station.

Sounds from gun shots attracted police officers from Adungosi police station who rushed to the scene and unarmed him.

He was using a Jericho pistol that was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre.

Following the shooting, the bar manager and the lady scampered for their safety.

The officer’s firearm was confiscated and an Inquiry File No. 3/2022 opened to conclusively investigate the matter.

DCI urged ladies to avoid such incidents by speaking to only one person in an entertainment joint.