Businessman charged with stealing Sh131 million from city lender

Evans Nyangongo Bogonko at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Sh131m from family bank...Photo/ Richard Munguti

Evans Nyangongo Bogonko at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Sh131m from family bank...Photo/ Richard Munguti





A businessman has been charged with stealing Sh131.6million from a city lender.

Evans Nyangongo Bogonko denied he stole Sh131,604965 from Family Bank Limited (FBL) on diverse dates between November 13 2o18 and August 9, 2021.

State prosecutor James Machira told Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi that the money was allegedly stolen from the bank headquarters in Nairobi.

Bogonko who was arrested on May 6 2022 was arraigned before Mr Ochoi on May 9, 2022, facing two counts of stealing and handling suspected stolen goods.

He was charged that on diverse dates between November 19, 2019, and August 17, 2021, at Family Bank Limited Headquarters Nairobi, otherwise than in the course of stealing dishonestly received Sh131,604,695 in his account held at FBL Thika knowing or having reasons to believe the money to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

He was freed on bond and the case was fixed for mention May 23 for pre-trial directions.

Bogonko promised to adhere to the bond terms.

The case will be mentioned in a fortnight for pre-trial directions and fixing of hearing dates.

Mr Machira was directed to supply the suspect with all witness statements and exhibits to enable him prepare for his defence..