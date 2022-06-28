Businessman Jimal Roho Safi ‘unveils’ new flame





Businessman Jimal Mohammed alias Roho Safi has left tongues wagging after photos of him in the company of a beautiful lady went viral over the weekend.

The lady who is said to be the businessman’s new flame is an Instagram beauty and fashion influencer identified as Mitchelle Wangari.

She was spotted spending some quality time with the Association of Matatu operators chairman and did not shy away from showing off how she was spoilt over the weekend.

In some of the photos, she is seen seated next to an white range rover, photos which had an uncanny similarity to those that were shared by Jimal, including matching location.

Fans were quick to notice how the photos looked quite similar and immediately noted the businessman had moved after a not so recent romantic past.

“Dear Lord, provide for who’s secretly planning to make me smile in any way,” Wangari captioned the Instagram photos.

To which a fan responded: “Saw you today in Kajiado with Jamal…You’re so beautiful btw.”

Jimal broke up with his wife Amira a little while back after the latter asked for a divorce moments after her hubby sent his former flame, socialite Amber Ray a birthday message.

After a public back and forth spat with his wife, the businessman was on a number of occasions spotted in the company of his ex-lover Amber Ray but refuted claims that he was back together with the socialite.

In a recent interview, the businessman disclosed his plans to remain single for a period of three years, at which point he will only date for marriage, which left netizens questioning whether it’s simply a move to get people off his private life.

“I was in relationships and I have had hiccups but for now I think I’m single and I don’t think I can go to relationships again and not this time around,” he said.

Jimal went on to add that maybe after three years he would get back into the dating scene.

“Let me first secure the bag, from that position after three years I can go directly to marriage,”

Jimal further noted that part of the reason he won’t be focusing on love is that he tends to ‘forget himself’ and becomes ‘weak’ when he falls in love. His sole focus now is on his business as he plans to retire when he hits 40.