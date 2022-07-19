Businessman Jimal Roho Safi’s wife responds to public apology

Jimal Mohammed aka Roho Safi (right) and his former wife Amira. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Jimal Mohammed aka Roho Safi (right) and his former wife Amira. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Businessman Jamal Mohammed alias Jimal Roho Safi’s wife Amira has responded to her ex-husband’s public apology.

In her response, Amira said that she reflected on everything done to her both in the public and private space and emotions overwhelmed her.

“That apology has taken me to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” she explained.

Amira added she can’t currently comprehend as everything was donning heavily on her.

“Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live by them.”

Her response comes two days after Jimal begged her for forgiveness with her online fans tagging her on the apology.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the matatu entrepreneur claimed to be broken and admitted he had caused his ex-wife a lot of pain.

“Amira I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma💔I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be.

Please forgive me🙏🏽Me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” part of his apology read.

On a number of occasions, Jimal flashed his ex-lover Amber Ray on his socials and even asked his wife to accept the socialite as a second wife.

Amber Ray born Faith Makau would then clash with Amira publicly.

However, six months in their affair Amber Ray broke it off with Jimal while Amira asked for divorce saying she was tired of the humiliation.