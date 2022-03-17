Businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor dies

Veteran politician Jackson Kibor arrives at Nobel Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County for the 1st Eldoret City Men's Congress on October 21, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA.

Mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent businessman-cum-politician from Uasin Gishu county, is dead.

He passed away on Wednesday at an Eldoret hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Confirming the news, Mzee Kibor’s family said he passed away at St Luke Orthopedic hospital where he was receiving treatment over a prolonged Covid-19 complication.

Mzee contracted Covid-19 in late 2020 and had been using medical oxygen ever since.

“His health worsened early this month when he was diagnosed with a kidney failure.

He was undergoing dialysis,” said Loice Kibor, his daughter.

In 2017, Mzee Kibor made headlines after an Eldoret court allowed him to divorce his third wife, only months after divorcing his second wife with whom they had been married for over 50 years.

He married a fourth wife soon after. His other wife died in the 90s.

Mzee is survived by 26 children from his four marriages.