Butita praises ex-lover ahead of ‘Mammito with Girlfriends’ show





Despite splitting, comedian Eddie Butita rates her ex-girlfriend Mamitto as the best female comedian in the country.

“In my view Mamitto is the best female comedian in Kenya. You can’t argue with me on that. If anything she was my student and look at her now and what she is doing,” Butita brags.

Mammito is set to hold her second stand-up comedy show dubbed ‘Mammito & Girlfriends’ on August 26, 2023, at the Nairobi National Museum’s auditorium.

Following the success of her first self-produced music and comedy event, “Mammito & Friends” in December 2023, says she has been compelled to do another edition. This time she will feature fellow female comedians Justine Wanda, Ruth Nyambura, Shazz Nderitu, and Ciku Waithaka.

“I’m elated to be sharing my platform with these comical women that I am proud to also call my friends, whom I’ve also shared the stage with before.

They all have different perspectives on daily life issues, politics, and even relationships. Their views are uncomforting, and I like that. This is why I want my fans to meet my girlfriends.”

Mamitto and Butita dated for five years before parting ways sometime in 2021. Despite going their separate ways the two continue to speak highly of each other.

