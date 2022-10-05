Butt implants. What you should know





The social media scene in Kenya is abuzz after Vera Sidika took to Instagram to announce she’d undergone surgery to remove implants from her infamous backside.

The socialite said she’d had undergone the surgery to save her life, hinting she had undergone unbearable pain and was lucky to have survived it.

“I’m lucky to be alive. God loves me so much. Honestly, it’s been pretty hard. I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year but here we are,” explained the mother of one.

The Mayo Clinic on its website defines a buttock lift as cosmetic surgery to improve the appearance of the buttocks.

“A buttock lift alone won’t add volume to the buttocks. But sometimes a buttock lift is combined with augmentation. An augmentation alters the shape or size of the buttocks with implants or fat taken from other parts of the body,” the website stated.

The downsides to this surgery include clear fluid buildup beneath the skin which can cause tons of pain and discomfort. This fluid may need to be removed after surgery using a needle and syringe.

In addition, one can suffer changes in skin sensation occasioned by the repositioning of tissues during surgery. The Mayo Clinic states that one will likely experience reduced sensation or numbness as the superficial sensory nerves can be affected.

Poor wound healing along the incision lines and scarring are also among the risks one would face after undergoing this surgery.

In some cases, patients who undergo butt augmentation die.

A 2017 report by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) surveyed 692 surgeons from around the world and found that 3% (about 21) of them experienced death following a BBL.

In 2021, the Guardian reported that the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery was one of the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries in the world; and one in 3,000 patients die worldwide.

