CAF A licence training for African coaches concludes in Morocco





The first module of the special session of the CAF ‘A’ training for coaches concluded on May 12, 2023, May at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco.

The four day training brought together 23 coaches from different nationalities including 13 former Moroccan internationals, as part of the technical support actions offered and supervised by the National Technical Directorate (DTN) to the partner associations of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation under the aegis of the African Football Confederation.

The training benefited coaches who are in charge of a professional team or a local national team or youth most of whom were successful during the B FAST TRACK reserved for former internationals in addition to technical officials from Zambia, Liberia, Chad, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Senegal.

It comes as Morocco takes a leading role in the development of football on the continent.

With its sights trained on hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup, the North African nation whose national teams and clubs have dominated on the continent, have taken to helping African sides accesss world class facilities and other opportunities.

The training comes amid strict conditions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the qualification of coaches handling elite clubs and national teams.

All coaches handling national teams should now have atleast Caf ‘A’ qualifications.

A similar attainment is required for coaches handling clubs in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup tournaments.

