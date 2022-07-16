Caf boss Motsepe ‘snubs’ Kenya during his tour of East Africa

President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe (second left) holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Fifa President Gianni Infantino (right) after the final of match of the 2021 Afcon between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022. FILE | AFP

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe has appeared to have snubbed Kenya in his latest tour of Eastern Africa.

Motsepe, a South African business mogul, who is considered among the richest people in Africa , is currently on a tour of the region. Motsepe has so far toured Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda.

In Ethiopia Motsepe met President Sahle-Work Zewde, the Minister of Sport and the county’s football federation president, before heading to South Sudan and Uganda.

“The working visits are part of Dr Motsepe’s efforts to engage and foster closer relations among governments, business communities and football leaderships on the continent to develop and grow football in Africa,” Caf said in a statement.

But he has not considered Nairobi, with Kenya currently banned from international football by Fifa. Kenya was banned for supposed third party interference in football affairs by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Besides, Nick Mwendwa, the former president of Football Kenya Federation, who is as per protocol supposed to receive Motsepe, is currently battling corruption cases in court.

As a result, Kenya is isolated from the global football, with the country barred from competing in international football. Kenyan referees have also been withdrawn from a list of those that will officiate the Fifa World Cup in Qatar due in November.

The sanctions have now extended to the visit by Motsepe who is now to walk around with goodies and resources for football development.