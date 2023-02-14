Call the FBI! Ezra on most unconventional Valentine’s Day gift he’s given





Arguably one of the most renowned dance crews in Kenya, the FBI dance crew took the entertainment scene by storm with their mesmerizing moves and zeal to be the best.

The crew won both local and international awards for their performances and, at one point, even got to dance with former president Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

The crew comprises of members including Fredrick Milanya, Ramadhan Nyachio, Ezra Njagi, Kibibi Tajiri, Kennedy Mutembei, and Justus Mutua, among others.

Today, Ezra Njagi is one of the most popular social media personalities in Kenya- having attracted good and bad publicity as he takes on each day; and he is the subject of our quick-fire round of questions themed around Valentine’s Day.

NN: Tell me about the car you just acquired. Does it already have a name? How much was it?

Ezra: It’s called the black beast, and it cost me Sh 6 million.

NN: What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done for someone on Valentine’s Day?

Ezra: I took the person away for a vacation and brought them gifts as well.

NN: What’s the best Valentine’s Day gift you’ve ever received?

Ezra: Socks.

NN: If you could spend Valentine’s Day with any fictional character, who would it be and why?

Ezra: I would pick Cardi B (American superstar rapper) because I love her energy.

NN: What’s your favorite love song to listen to on Valentine’s Day?

Ezra: I don’t have a favorite love song, but my current favorite love song is Me and You by Central Cee

NN: What advice would you give to someone who’s single on Valentine’s Day?

Ezra: Let the person work hard so that they will not be single by the next Valentine’s Day.

NN: Have you ever had a Valentine’s Day disaster? If so, what happened?

Ezra: There was a time I had to work on Valentine’s Day and it was out of town. It was the worst!

NN: What’s your idea of the perfect Valentine’s Day date?

Ezra: It doesn’t matter where you are. As long as there’s love in the air and both of you are happy, that’s my perfect date.

NN: What’s the most unconventional Valentine’s Day gift you’ve ever given or received?

Ezra: I once gave a s*x toy as a gift…

