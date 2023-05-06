Calls grow louder for removal of Kenya Copyright Board boss

MCSK Board Chairman Lazarus Muli (left) and MCSK CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua address the media in Nairobi on May 5, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT

MCSK Board Chairman Lazarus Muli (left) and MCSK CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua address the media in Nairobi on May 5, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN CHERUIYOT





Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) Chief Executive Officer Mr Edward Sigei is in trouble for allegedly frustrating collection of royalties for Kenyan artistes.

This was revealed on Friday during a Parliamentary Committee meeting with Kenyan artistes and stakeholders within the sector.

While appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, which was chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) tabled a litany of accusations against Kecobo.

MCSK Chief Executive Officer Dr Ezekiel Mutua claimed Mr Sigei has overstayed in office and should be fired or moved elsewhere in order to allow maximum collection of royalties

He said they have been raising the matter before but Mr Sigei, whom they claimed has godfathers.

Also read: Nairobi Azimio MCAs claim life of County Speaker is in danger

“If it’s not about the law, then the President should pronounce himself on this because the hustlers that we’re fighting for are the people that he also committed to fight for. This musicians are the real hustlers,” Dr Mutua said.

He also expressed faith in the Parliamentary Committee, saying their voices have been finally heard.

“We’re asking the President, kindly just remove this man. Give him another job. He can serve elsewhere. We want this industry to thrive,” Dr Mutua said.

The CEO said that they’ve been denied a license by Kecobo to collect royalties for artistes, yet they’ve met all requirements.

Also read: Seven who conned Sameer boss of Sh10m by mimicking Uhuru set free

During the session, the Committee directed Kecobo to return Sh5.4 million to MSCK which they paid for a license, which they never got.

According to MCSK Board chairperson Lazarus Muli, Kecobo CEO is unfit to hold the office.

Mr Muli said they’ve exhausted all means seeking the removal of Mr Sigei from office.

“We’ve even gone to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, written some letters to them asking to audit this person, not only forensic audit but lifestyle audit because he is unfit hold that office, ” Mr Muli said.

Mr Sigei who refused to address journalists over the matter said all the allegations raised against him are untrue.

The committee held the session following a petition that was made by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri on behalf of MCSK, Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) and Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).