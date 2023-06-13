Cancer and mental health: Psychological impact of cancer survivorship 





Surviving cancer is undoubtedly a triumph, a victory over a formidable foe. However, the journey doesn’t end with remission or recovery from physical symptoms. The battle against cancer can leave lasting emotional scars, impacting the mental well-being of survivors.

Cancer survivorship is often accompanied by a whirlwind of emotions. Feelings of relief, gratitude, and happiness may intertwine with anxiety, fear, and uncertainty. Survivors may experience a sense of survivor’s guilt, questioning why they survived while others did not. This emotional rollercoaster can be challenging to navigate, but it’s important to recognize that it is a normal part of the healing process.

The fear of cancer returning is also a significant concern for many survivors. The constant worry about recurrence can lead to heightened anxiety and impact daily life. Routine check-ups and medical appointments can evoke feelings of unease, making it difficult to move forward. Coping with the fear of recurrence often requires a combination of self-care practices, support from loved ones, and seeking professional help when needed.

Body image and self-esteem can equally be affected following cancer treatments that can leave physical scars, cause changes in appearance, and impact body functions. These changes can affect a survivor’s self-image and self-esteem. Adjusting to a new body and finding ways to accept and love oneself again can be a formidable challenge. Support groups, counseling, and engaging in activities that promote self-care and self-expression can play a vital role in rebuilding self-confidence.

Cancer survivorship can also have a profound impact on relationships. Loved ones may struggle to understand the survivor’s emotional journey, leading to feelings of isolation. Similarly, survivors may find it difficult to communicate their needs and experiences effectively. Building a support network of understanding friends, family, and fellow survivors can provide invaluable emotional support and create a safe space for open dialogue.

Amidst the emotional turmoil, many cancer survivors discover newfound strength and resilience. Post-traumatic growth, involves personal growth, re-evaluation of priorities, and a deeper appreciation for life. Survivors often find a renewed sense of purpose, become advocates for cancer awareness, and develop a greater capacity for empathy and compassion.

Addressing the psychological impact of cancer survivorship requires a multi-faceted approach. Professional mental health support, including therapy and counseling, can provide a safe environment for survivors to explore their emotions and develop coping strategies. Support groups, both in-person and online, offer opportunities for connection, understanding, and shared experiences.

Engaging in self-care practices is crucial for the overall well-being of cancer survivors, and prioritizing activities that bring joy, such as hobbies, exercise, mindfulness, and spending time with loved ones, can help reduce stress and improve mental health. Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as maintaining a balanced diet and getting regular physical activity, can have a positive impact on both physical and mental well-being.

The journey of cancer survivorship goes beyond physical healing. Understanding and addressing the psychological impact of cancer is vital for the well-being of survivors. By acknowledging the emotional challenges, seeking support, and practicing self-care, survivors can navigate the path towards healing and discover a renewed sense of purpose and resilience.

