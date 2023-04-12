Captain Otoyo tight-lipped on love life with Citizen TV’s Mashirima Kapombe





Top Kenyan comedian, Captain Otoyo Sibuor, born Kazungu Matano, sat down to an interview with a local media house where among many topics, he spoke about fatherhood and dating the mother of his child before they went their separate ways.

“Sincerely speaking, I intentionally choose not to discuss these matters so that they themselves can speak for themselves at the right time,” began Captain Otoyo.

When questioned and prodded about his widely reported relationship with Citizen Television’s Swahili prime-time news anchor Mashirima Kapombe, Captain Otoyo attempted to dodge the questions, but his interviewer, Kalondu Musyimi of Mpasho, would not let up.

“No. Don’t talk about it. Let’s leave that alone. Me, I don’t want those stories. I beg you to give me the name of the rumor. Have mercy on me,” said Captain Otoyo amid laughter and whispers.

Also read: Meet Mashirima Kapombe’s rarely seen son with Captain Otoyo Sibuor

Eventually, he was cornered into discussing rumors regarding his relationship with Mashirima and having a child together.

“I beg you we don’t speak about it. I choose not to discuss that part (of my life). Let’s just talk about me,” laughed Captain Otoyo even as he appeared visibly uncomfortable with the subject.

He also refused to comment when asked if Kenyans can deduce the truth for themselves based on his reactions.

Captain Otoyo and Mashirima share a son, Kenga, who has remained rarely seen in public but lately appears on his mother’s social media pages.

Kenga turned seven years old in February 2023. According to prior Nairobi News reports, Captain Otoyo and Mashirima dated circa 2014 and kept their relationship secret until they decided to go public with it.

However, the relationship lasted two years before they broke up in 2016, the year after their son was born. She now co-parents Kenga with Otoyo and is believed to be the primary parent taking care of him.

Kenga has two more siblings from his father’s relationship with another woman known as Liz Ngugi. Captain Otoyo rarely posts about his personal life on social media as his socials are full of his comedy content and events only.

Also read: Comedian Captain Otoyo speaks out on joining Jalang’o in politics