Car dealer charged with theft of Sh3.2 million from his client





A businessman who allegedly conned a client of Sh3.2 million in a fake car deal has been charged with stealing by agent contrary to section 283 of the penal code.

Mr Kennedy Mutwiri Njiru is facing charges of stealing the cash from Stanley Okanga on July 1, 2022 which came to his possession by virtue of being an agent for purposes of importing a motor vehicle.

Mr Njiru was importing a Land Rover Discovery for Mr Okanga from United Kingdom at USD28,500 but the latter never received the car or a refund of his cash.

Mr Okanga was introduced to Njiru by a friend and after meeting they agreed on the amount he had to pay for the car. Mr Okanga deposited the total amount of the cash into Mr Njiru’s account in a local bank.

He however did not get the car as promised prompting him to report the matter at Langata Police Station and the accused was arrested after investigations.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki at the Kibera Law Courts, claiming, through a lawyer, that the matter arises out of a delay in arrival of the car from UK.

He was granted a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of Sh1 million. The case will be mentioned on September 12, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.