Cardi B quits Twitter, Instagram after shocking Grammys beef with fans





Cardi B abruptly deleted her Twitter account on Monday after engaging in a heated digital debate with disgruntled devotees who called her out for skipping Grammys 2022.

And the social media spat ended with the “Wap” performer allegedly wishing death on a Twitter detractor’s mother.

The 29-year-old rapper, clashed with her Twitter followers as they accused her of leading them to believe she would be in attendance at the show, where she was nominated for a Best Rap Performance award for her track “Up”.

Before departing social media, she wrote, per Billboard: “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f***in dumba** fan base. You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f***? When the f*** I hinted I was going? just f***in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, also responded directly to other fans’ tweets on the matter as she defended herself from the allegations.

“When did I hype y’all up?” Cardi B wrote earlier on Sunday.

“Where and when did I ever gave hints? Like are you ok? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

She further stated in another tweet that she had “been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY.”

Cardi went on to tell one upset fan to “drink acid” and advised another complainer to “suck d – – k.”

She also lashed out at a Twitter user for intimating that one of her two children with her husband Offset, was autistic.

“Cardi B do you kiss your (autistic) child with that mouth?” asked a pessimist in a tweet-response to her death-wish post.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper barked, “None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f – – k.”

Shortly thereafter, Cardi announced she’d be deleting her Twitter account in the name of safety.

The awards ceremony was this year held at the MGM Grand’s Garden Arena in Las Vegas.