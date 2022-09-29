Cardi B shares how her past choices have cost her a multi-million dollar deal





American rapper Cardi B has in a recent tweet disclosed how her past choices have cost her a multi-million deal with a video game franchise, Call of Duty.

The rapper shared that she regrets making some choices in her past and warned her fans to be careful and wise in the decisions they make as poor decisions have dire consequences.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned,” read Cardi B’s tweet.

One Twitter user chimed in and said Call of Duty should reconsider working with the rapper, but Cardi B responded and said she missed her scheduled shoot.

“Nah I need @CallofDuty to renegotiate the deal.. imagine Cardi as a character that would be so 🔥,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the rapper.

“I couldn’t make it cause of court a couple of weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time,” read Cardi B’s response to the fan.

Cardi B recently appeared in court on September 15, 2022, where she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, according to The New York Times.

Prosecutors reached a deal with Cardi B and the co-defendants. So, she agreed to 15 days of community service and a three-year order of protection for the victims.

Her lawyer, Drew Findling, said this was the next best step for Cardi B so she can finally move forward and focus on what matters most.

“There are too many things that she has planned for her family, for her career, and for the community and she just felt, quite honestly, that a three-week jury trial was going to be a distraction from the things that she felt were most important and so, hence, we made contact with the prosecution,” Findling said after the plea, according to New York Post.

