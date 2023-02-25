Carol Radull: Sorry guys, I have no jobs to offer you





Veteran sports journalist Carol Radull says she has no jobs to offer. Radull says since she was appointed Chairperson of the Sports Technical Committee by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, her phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“Most of those calling me are asking for jobs, something I can’t promise because I don’t have the authority to do so,” she said.

Radull, whose career spans over 15 years, was appointed to head the committee formed to develop a framework that will aid the monetisation of sports and hence expand employment opportunities in the sector.

Members of the committee include among others retired Harambee Stars player Boniface Ambani, former javelin world champion Julius Yego and retired football player and administrator Sammy Shollei.

At the same time, Radull has also spoken about, in her view, what it takes to grow Kenyan sports.

“I have been fortunate enough to travel the world, I have been to Bundesliga, the English Premier League, Major Soccer League, Fifa World Cup, NBA basketball games, IRB World Series and the common theme is that you have to create an event around the sport. That’s what is missing in our sports and keeping a lot of fans away,” she explained.

“If you watched the Super Bowl a few days ago, where Rihanna performed, most people were talking about her performance than they were talking about the actual game. We need to be able to do that, fuse sports and entertainment to make it attractive for people,” Radull said.

This is one of the initiatives she plans to push as an agenda with the belief that it will pay off and make sports lucrative for all involved.

