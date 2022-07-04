Carol Sonnie unveils new man after Mulamwah heartbreak





Comedian Mulamwah’s baby mama Carrol Sonnie appears to have moved on following a dramatic spat that ended her relationship with the media personality.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, Sonnie unveiled a photo of her new man while attaching a love song.

The move comes after a nasty breakup with the media personality who doubles up as her baby daddy.

Sonnie announced their break-up in 2021 saying; “This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us.”

Hours after the separation post, Mulamwah born David Oyando posted a photo with a lady saying, “To new beginnings. Rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now.”

Mulamwah would then defend his decision to move on that ‘fast’ saying; “Don’t be too quick to judge neither me, Carrol nor Ruth for our actions and choices maybe one day it will all unfold open and you’ll get the clear picture of what really transpired, it’s not easy to just step out without solid reasons, we could no longer sacrifice our peace and live in pretense for your happiness.”

Fast forward to 2022, the comedian again claimed he was single and never dated the lady she had referred to as Ruth.