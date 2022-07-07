Caroline Mutoko lauds move to bar matatus from Nairobi Expressway





Radio queen Caroline Mutoko has appeared to laud the move by the government to publicly ban public service vehicles (PSVs) from the Nairobi Expressway.

The outspoken media personality shared her opinion on Twitter.

Her reactions come a day after he was trolled on social media for suggesting the PSVs, referred to as matatus in Kenyan circles, should be barred from the toll road owing to their recklessness.

Her opinion was enforced by two tragic accidents on the toll road in as many days, leaving scores of passengers injured.

“I want to talk about the myopia of anybody thinking that my concern about PSVs being on the Expressway is about PSVs. It is about the fact that as a people we are indisciplined, as Nairobians we are grossly indisciplined, PSVs in Nairobi are massively indisciplined,” she opined.

While enforcing the temporary ban on matatus using the new road, the government also announced it would install speed cameras.

“The Ministry of Transport has, therefore, taken the decision to temporarily restrict commercial passenger vehicles with a capacity of more than seven passengers from using the Nairobi Expressway, as we investigate the cause of these accidents and develop appropriate safety measures,” read CS James Macharia statement.