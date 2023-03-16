Caroline Mutoko on AI, motherhood, and future of women in tech





Popular media personality and thought leader Caroline Mutoko believes she is a next-generation mother.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, she said, “I am the mother of the next generation. One should also note that behind the screens, they can be anybody.”

Mutoko also spoke about her fascination with AI and how it’s changing how her children learn.

“I am fascinated by AI. Google AI understands how kids reason. I am convinced that the AI understands my son better than I do,” noted Mutoko.

Mutoko’s son learned to ask Google to find things on YouTube when he was only three years old.

Her daughter, on the other hand, has already learned how to create animations at the age of 12, a testament to the limitless possibilities of AI in the future.

“This shows you the future of AI. This is a topic I am so fascinated about,” Mutoko added.

As an advocate for AI in education, Mutoko uses ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, to help her daughter with her studies. She believes AI saves time and money and helps people achieve their goals faster.

But Mutoko is not content with just using AI; she wants to learn more about it and its potential in the educational sector.

She recognizes that things are changing fast, and technologies are evolving rapidly. Although she’s already well-educated, Mutoko wants to pursue AI further to keep up with the times.

However, Mutoko acknowledges that women in AI still face significant challenges, even as more opportunities open up.

Despite their position or seniority, women in the space often have to prove themselves credible and experienced when interacting with their male colleagues.

This discrimination starts long before a young woman or girl enters the working world, as there is still a perception that AI is a male-dominated field.

There is a lack of attention being placed on opportunities for women in AI, and biases in recruitment can make women feel like they don’t measure up.

Gendered language in job titles and descriptions and a lack of diversity in the hiring process are also common barriers.

Mutoko believes there is more space and opportunity for women in AI. Governments and organizations need to invest more in the field to accommodate more women. There should be more emphasis on providing opportunities for women in AI, starting in schools and universities.

