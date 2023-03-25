Caroline Mutoko on what women want





All that women want is financial stability and empowerment. This is according to media personality Caroline Mutoko.

Speaking during the What Women Want summit in Nairobi, Mutoko said apart from being empowered, women also want to know how to grow their income and make savings.

“I am my grandmother’s wildest dream. We need women who will hold each other’s hand and help them achieve their goals,” Mutoko said, noting that women also want people who would stick around them at their lowest points.

“We don’t just want to be cheered when we are doing great, we also need those who can stand with us in our difficult moments. However, its good also to take note when another woman is trying to offer you support. Reach out to other women when they’re down. Also, don’t allow a woman to be shredded before your eyes, cover her up and hold her nakedness,” she said.

Pinky Ghelani, the coordinator of The What Women Want summit said women should be reminded about where they came from so that they may not be guided.

“As a woman, you need to find yourself, know who you are and know where you are going so that you are able to impact the younger generation,” Ghelani said.

The three-day summit brings together a host of renowned speakers all under one roof to talk about how women can be empowered, inspired and how they can heal themselves in order to show up whole for their families, for work but most importantly for themselves.

The topics of discussion range from making money, menopause, motherhood, workshops that surround the boy child to way of supporting your partner’s mental health.

Also among the panelists ar renowned media personalities Janet Mbugua and Ciru Muriuki.

