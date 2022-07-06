Caroline Mutoko suggests ‘undisciplined’ matatus be barred from Expressway





Caroline Mutoko has stoked a debate on social media after suggesting public service vehicles, commonly known as matatus in Kenya, be barred from the Nairobi Expressway.

The former radio queen who is known for speaking her mind shared her opinion moments after a fatal accident involving a mini-bus and personal car.

The incident in which the 33-seater matatu rammed into a Toyota Prado, left scores injured, including one in critical condition.

“Wait, we now have matatus on the Expressway? courting trouble,” she suggested.

Hours after her suggestion, another matatu overturned at the entrance of the road.

Mutoko’s utterances elicited mixed reactions.on social media but she has remained adamant.

She said: “I want to talk about the myopia of anybody thinking my concern about PSVs being on the Expressway is about PSVs. It is about the fact that as a people we are indisciplined, as Nairobians we are grossly indisciplined, PSVs in Nairobi are massively indisciplined.”

She also stressed the need for matatus to be fitted with speed governors.

Mutoko’s comments come a day after singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee suggested authorities should install alcoblow check-ups at strategic points on the Expressway.

The Nairobi Expressway is a 27km toll road that stretches from Mlolongo to Westlands across the Kenyan capital. It was open to public for use in May but is yet to be officially commissioned.