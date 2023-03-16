Caroline Mutoko: Why Jalang’o, Chipukeezy, Churchill succeeded after radio





Caroline Mutoko, a well-known media personality, has recently praised her former mentees, Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o), Vincent Mwasia Mutua (Chipukeezy), Daniel Ndambuki (Churchill) and obscure radio act Mwalimu King’ang’i, for their dedication and willingness to learn.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Mutoko spoke highly of her former mentees, stating they were among the most committed individuals she had ever worked with.

“When I look at my people, I look at Walter Nyambane, Jalang’o, Larry Madowo, Shaffie Weru, Sanaipei Tande, DNG [now and MCA for Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward ]. My dear, I have a few elected people to my name. I am always vindicated that I pushed them hard,” she said.

Mutoko revealed that her strict approach was rooted in her desire to help her mentees reach their full potential.

“I am always looking at it [cautioning them not to] play with what they have. I push people to want more, do more, and seek more,” she explained.

Of all her mentees, Mutoko said that Jalang’o and Chipukeezy were the “hungriest” for success.

“Among the people I have worked with, these were the two hungriest people. They want more. They were willing to put in the time, effort, hours, and everything to get knowledge,” Mutoko noted.

She praised Jalang’o for his unwavering work ethic, stating that he was always hustling.

“Apart from being where he is now, Jalang’o is still doing business. This makes me even happier,” she added.

Mutoko also shared her admiration for Mwalimu King’ang’i, also known as the godfather of comedy, whom she described as the “best ever talent.”

She noted that Churchill started as a shy and reclusive individual but quickly rose to fame after she recognized his potential and encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

In conclusion, Mutoko’s former mentees are a testament to the value of hard work, dedication, and a hunger for success.

Her tough love approach may not have been easy, but it certainly paid off for these individuals who have gone on to achieve great success in their respective fields.

