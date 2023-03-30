Carrefour introduces first self-checkout service shopping in Kenya

Shoppers buy goods at Carrefour Mega at the Mega Shopping Mall along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi Nairobi on June 11, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Shoppers buy goods at Carrefour Mega at the Mega Shopping Mall along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi Nairobi on June 11, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Retail chain Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, on Wednesday launched a self-checkout service in its Nairobi Westgate Mall store.

The first-of-its-kind service in Kenya allows customers to shop and complete purchases without the assistance of cashiers at the cash counter, saving time and avoiding inconveniences caused by long queues.

The counters enabling the service feature digital screens and hand-held barcode readers for shoppers to scan items and pay using cashless options including M-Pesa.

“The self-checkout service underlines our ongoing commitment to creating seamless shopping experiences for all our customers through adopting global best practices and solutions,” Majid Al Futtaim Retail East Africa Regional Director Christophe Orcet said.

“The innovative service will allow customers greater freedom, control and convenience while shopping.”

To access the service, customers can click ‘Start’ on the self-checkout counter’s digital screen, scan their items using the barcode reader, and complete the purchase by tapping on ‘Finish & Pay’.

The self-checkout lane accepts cashless payment options including M-Pesa, debit or credit cards, and MyCLUB loyalty points.

Mr Orcet noted the self-checkout service by Carrefour is the first of its kind in Kenya, offering customers quick transactions and ending inconveniences caused by long queues.

The service will be used by customers shopping fewer than 15 items and is expected to be rolled out in all Carrefour stores in the country following a successful pilot.

According to the 2019 Grand View Research report, the demand for self-checkout systems is expected to increase with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3 percent in marketplace value between 2020 and 2027.

Carrefour operates 19 outlets in Kenya, 15 of which are located in Nairobi while Kisumu and Mombasa are home to two stores each.

In November last year, the retail chain opened a branch in Nairobi’s central business district (CBD), ending its absence from the city centre where its rivals have operations.

