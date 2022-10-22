Cartoon Comedian: Dear Vera Sidika, music is an investment not clout chasing





Kenyan content creator and singer Cartoon Comedian has said that her music video cost her Sh2.5 million.

The comedian said on her social media page that people should tell socialite Vera Sidika that music is all about investment.

“My music video cost me Sh2.5 million. Ambieni (tell) Vera Sidika music ni investment,” said the Cartoon comedian.

She said that her video content that cost her that much will be out today at 7 pm.

“My video is worth the wait,” said the content creator.

This came a few days after socialite Vera Sidika made headlines in various media stations claiming she had undergone surgery to remove butt implants, only to release a music video.

Vera said that no one saw her video coming.

In the video, Vera raps about how she is still relevant in the industry and is making money through her ventures.

Her video received mixed reactions, with some fans castigating her for using a sensitive topic to chase clout.

The video drama comes a few weeks after Cartoon Comedian revealed that she would take a short break to heal from a love heartbreak.

“I’ve been hurting kidogo, after my love breakup scenario. I thought I’m a Taliban, kumbe mi ni baby girl. I’ll be back after nimepona,” Cartoon shared.

However, her break-up story took a new twist a day after she shared on her Instagram page that she would take a break from the platform following a nasty breakup with her lover.

Cartoon’s rumored boyfriend has come to wash his dirty linen in public after the said ‘character development class.’

The funny lady has tapped into the pain of her recent breakup to launch her music career with a song called Mbona Unacheat.

