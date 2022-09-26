Cartoon Comedian takes social media break after nasty breakup





Content Creator Vanessa Akinyi alias Cartoon Comedian has left her fans concerned about her well-being after she shared a post recently claiming to have been heartbroken and in need of some time off social media.

In the post she shared on Instagram, the content creator wrote that she thought she was Taliban and couldn’t get heartbroken but has incidentally found herself a victim of heartbreak.

“I’ve been hurting kidogo, after my love break up scenario I thought I’m Taliban kumbe me ni baby girl. I’ll be back after nimepona,” read the post by Cartoon Comedian.

Also read: Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

In the same post, the comedienne gave a hint as to what may have transpired in her relationship to have led to a nasty breakup. The comedienne, just below the same post wrote the hashtag “Mbona Unacheat,” which led her fans to speculate about infidelity claims.

In a separate post on Tiktok, Cartoon shared a video where she is seen working out in a black tracksuit saying that the only way people would know she has been dumped is if she glowed up.

“Mtajuaje nimeachwa? Nikianza kuglow. Nikianza kuput myself first. Siku hizi ni coffee tu na novels. Nimepotea juu nimekuwa yoga. Nikijikanda huku na my nails, at beauty spot. Nguo nayo ni yangu, my own hard earned money,” said Cartoon in part.

She added that if you see someone looking jaded and washed out, it’s because they are married.

“Anyway, ukiona mtu amepara huyo ako kwa ndoa. Tukitoka kwa ndoa tunaglow. Kata wasione naumwa,” she said.

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

Check out her Tiktok below.

Despite her efforts to show how heartbroken she is, many of her fans were of the opinion that she is working on her next project and just might be acting out on it prior. However, several other fans consoled her and sympathized with her during this time of adversity.

Previously, the comedienne was rumored to be dating her comedy counterpart comedian Crazy Kennar, real name Kennedy Odhiambo after they were frequently spotted together, which they later came to clarify saying that they were simply working on a project together. The rumors were fueled after they showed up in matching outfits during an event held at a Nairobi hotel in 2021.

It was later that Crazy Kennar introduced his real girlfriend to his social media family.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy