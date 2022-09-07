Cashier loses Sh1m on her way to bank in Embakasi





A patrol station cashier was on Tuesday accosted by two thugs in the Embakasi area who walked away with over Sh1 million she was to deposit at a local bank.

Detectives from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since launched an investigation into the incident where the cashier working at Luqman Petrol Station in the Fedha area of Embakasi.

The cashier was ferrying Sh1,067,946 that was to be deposited in the bank.

According to a police report, the cashier identified as Fardosa Aden was robbed as she was leaving the office which is located along Outer Ring Road headed to Equity bank to deposit the cash.

“The cashier was confronted by two men armed with a pistol who told her to surrender the cash,” part of the report read.

According to Ms Aden, she was forced to surrender the bag which contained the cash.

“Fardosa reported that she left Luqman Petrol station office along Outering road in Fedha to Equity bank to deposit Ksh1,067,946.

When she got downstairs she was confronted by two men armed with a pistol. She surrendered the bag containing the cash to the gang who escaped on a motorcycle which was on standby,” the police report added.

She did not manage to capture the number plate on the motorcycle that was used as a get-away vehicle.

Separately, police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who robbed two foreigners of two iPhones worth Sh120,300 and Sh4,850 in cash before escaping using a motorbike whose number plate had been folded.

The two victims identified as Terry Bedford and Emma Fuller were walking along George Padmore Road in the Kilimani area before they were intercepted by the two male thugs.

“While walking along Padmore road, the two were stopped by two men who were the one who was armed hit Terry with an object on the face before searching them their two iPhones,” the police report stated.

