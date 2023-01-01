Catherine Kasavuli’s co-anchor Mike Njenga pens emotional tribute





The late Catherine Kasavuli’s co-anchor Mike Njenga has penned an emotional tribute to deceased TV journalist who died on Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

In the moving tribute, Njenga reminisced the days they worked together as news anchors.

Njenga recalled how Kasavuli’s intro always had a nostalgic feeling on him as he remembered watching the deceased journalist as she anchored news on KTN.

“She always used to laugh when I told her, ‘I can’t believe I’m anchoring news on the same desk with you’,” said Njenga, while describing Kasavuli as warm-hearted individual with stories from here to Nineveh.

Njenga also recalled how after the bulletin they would drive right across their then office to Alfajiri, sit in the car and share stories till late with people being curious of what exactly they always talked about.

“I remember when our MD Mr Wachira Waruru called me in the office and said Mike we have a new team coming and I’m thinking if pairing you with one of them. But keep it under wraps I’ll tell you who it is when we officially introduce them to the rest of the team. I was excited but the day I was told it’s Catherine Kasavuli I quickly had an urge to visit the urinals,” Njenga recounted.

Uncertain of whether he would match Kasavuli’s high standards, Njenga says he went quiet for several days.

“I think she noticed and one Thursday afternoon she called me (of course I didn’t have her number, I mean it’s Kasavuli we’re taking about). To date I can hear her smile on the other end. We had a conversation and she asked if we could do lunch… we did the following day at Palacina.”

Njenga eulogized Kasavuli as a prayerful woman who involved God in all things.

“Like this one time we were going to Mombasa as a team for strategy after the bulletin during our usual after news charts she sayed, ‘Njenga I feel like we need to pray for this trip.’ In my mind I’m thinking (Mama Martin, why pray for a trip that I’m looking forward to go strategize and later in the afternoon kamata a whole debe of those cocktails I hear called sex on the beach?) anyhow we held hands and we prayed… after the trip I knew exactly why she felt in her spirit we needed to pray.”

Njenga also recalled how Kasavuli introduced fasting days where we’d pray for their families and their careers. However, he noted how protective of her family Kasavuli was and how much she adored her son Martin.

