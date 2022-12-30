Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

TV personality Catherine Kasavuli talking to the traders at Wakulima market where they observed this year’s Environment day. 6th June 2013 Photo/Jeff Angote

TV personality Catherine Kasavuli talking to the traders at Wakulima market where they observed this year’s Environment day. 6th June 2013 Photo/Jeff Angote





News of the death of Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli hit the interwebs today, December 30, 2022.

Her boss, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Samuel Maina, confirmed that she passed last night, December 29, 2022.

One son survives her.

“It is true. She passed on yesterday night. It is related to the cancer ailment that she’s been bravely fighting in the recent past,” Mr Maina said.

A few weeks before her death, the late Ms Kasavuli was visited by what she termed a “surprise” guest.

Also read: 5 Key lessons I have learnt in the last couple of months – Catherine Kasavuli

In a social media post, she shed a bouquet of red and yellow roses brought to her in the hospital where she was receiving treatment up to her last day.

“Today I got a surprise visit from my nephew. His visit brought so much memory back to my mind; with the fact that we lost his mom 5 years ago to this deadly monster cancer – but what I enjoyed much about our conversation is what that loss did to us, it made us stronger, wiser, united as a family and most importantly our individual strengths in the Lord has been renewed ever since,” Ms Kasavuli wrote.

She continued, “5 years later, it strikes again, but this time around, well prepared, courageous, optimistic and thankful for every new day I get to hope courageously. I can’t stop thanking each and every person that’s really been there for me since day one, thank you so much. To every soul that’s contributed towards my medical bill, May God bless you. To anyone still willing to contribute towards my bill kindly get in touch on DM (direct message) will share the contribution channel.”

In her last ever communication with her followers, Ms Kasavuli reassured them, “I’m feeling much better, taking one day at a time and being strong in the Lord Jesus.”

Also read: RIP! Kenyans mourn the death of veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli

Instagramers reacted to the post. Here are some of the messages they posted.

Award-winning singer Wahu Kagwi paid tribute to the media icon.

“Rest in peace. Thank you for being an industry trail blazer and for lighting the path for other women to follow. Rest well Catherine. Rest well.”

Instagram user, Otieno Daughty, revealed, “Dear Kasavuli, you are the reason I ventured into journalism since I began watching you anchor prime news in the early 90s through my father’s tiny black and white Greatwall TV.”

He noted, “You’ve been my inspiration. I hope to meet you soon and relay my gratitude. More so, I pray that God will heal, restore, preserve and sustain you for his glory. He is a great physician! By His stripes we are healed. By His name, cancer bows. You will leave and not die to testify the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Arise!”

Mercysmiley encouraged the media personality, saying, “God says that He will never leave nor forsake us. He is with you @catherinekasavuli, and He loves you very much. Sending love and hugs.”

Milankantai added, “You are healed. Strong is what you are. Praying for a testimony soon.”

Also, read our top stories today:

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband