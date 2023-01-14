Catherine Kasavuli’s mum asks Mudavadi to lead the Luhya nation

Family of late Catherine Kasavuli during her requeim mass. PHOTO| Dennis Onsongo

Family of late Catherine Kasavuli during her requeim mass. PHOTO| Dennis Onsongo





The late veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli’s mum, Rachel, has urged Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to lead the Luhya nation now that he is among the highest-ranking politicians in government.

Speaking during her daughter’s interment Ms Rachel also implored Mudavadi to secure job opportunities for the youth in Western Kenya.

“Specifically, I want to tell Mudavadi, he is here and that you are now the father of the Luhya nation please get jobs for our people.”

She also singled out Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for praise.

“And this other young man Ababu Namwamba is a brave man. We are blessed to have you.”

Namwamba has been at the centre of trying to help the Kasavuli family when he was ailing and after she passed on.

The deceased’s mum, 90, also thanked the government for the assistance during her daughter’s ailment.

“Catherine is happy wherever she is,” she said.

President William Ruto paid off the fallen journalist’s hospital debt worth Sh4 million and also send in his donation for the funeral arrangements during the fundraiser.

The renowned journalist passed away on December 29, 2022 after a long battle with cervical cancer.

She will be remembered as a soft-spoken TV journalist who spent decades reading news having commenced her journalism career in 1980.

She is considered a pioneer and among the best-ever news anchors on Kenyan television. Her successful career led to stints at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Kenya Television Network (KTN), and Citizen TV.

Many have eulogized her as a hardworking, prayerful, and kind journalist who helped newbies find their feet in the media industry.

Also read: Ombachi shares excitement after Kelly Rowland follows his recipes

Mike Sonko’s cryptic apology to Michelle Ntalami