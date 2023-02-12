CCTV footage of AKA’s shooting emerges

South African Rapper AKA and a screengrab of the CCTV footage of the shooting. PHOTO| COURTESY

Over the weekend, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, a popular South African rapper, was killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Durban.

He was walking to his car with his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane when they were approached by armed individuals who shot them at close range.

The CCTV footage taken during that fatal incident has emerged online and it sheds light on the fatal shooting.

The grainy footage shows the events leading up to the tragedy, with AKA seen embracing a friend and shaking hands with them before quickly glancing over his shoulder down the street.

Unfortunately, before he could return to his group, a man in a white sweater and hat ran up to AKA and fired several shots at close range, causing the rapper to fall to the ground as everyone else ran away.

The shooter then crossed the road and disappeared from the scene.

Both AKA and Motsoane were declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics who arrived on the scene found both men with multiple gunshot wounds, but AKA was declared dead at the scene despite their efforts.

In response to the incident, the ANC in the eThekwini region stated that the footage of the shooting warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to gather evidence and carry out investigations, as well as IT experts to analyze the footage.

The head of the parliamentary committee on arts and culture, Beauty Dlulane, spoke out against AKA’s death, calling it a tragedy.

She also called on authorities to take action to protect South Africans from the increasing trend of contract and revenge killings that seem to be targeting performing artists and DJs.

The motives behind the shooting are not yet clear, and the police are investigating. Fans of AKA took to social media to express their condolences for the rapper, who had a large following of over 3.3 million on Instagram.

AKA had won multiple South African awards, was nominated for a BET Award in the United States, and was once nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award.

