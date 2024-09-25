Cedo talks about what happened between him and Nyashinski





Music producer Cedrick ‘Cedo’ Kadenyi has responded to claims of a rift between him and his long-time friend, rapper and singer Nyashinski.

In June, a close source close to the two claimed that Cedo and Nyashinski’s once good relationship was now in tatters after the two celebrated artists fell out over a multi-million dollar deal.

According to the source, Nyashinski had approached Cedo with a job from a deal said to be worth Sh10 million. The job Nyashinski wanted Cedo to do was to produce jingles for him for a client who needed the said product. For his service, Nyashinski offered to pay Cedo Sh1 million.

It is said that because of their friendship and long relationship, Cedo initially agreed but soon changed his mind when he found out how much the deal was and demanded to be paid more.

Also Read: Exclusive: Nyashinski and producer Cedo fall out over Sh10 million deal

This turn of events formed the basis of an argument within the showbiz industry circles that it was the reason Nyashinski pulled 20 of his hits from Spotify and Apple Music in the same month.

An analysis of the songs pulled revealed a common denominator. The majority of the songs taken down were produced by Cedo.

Pulling down the songs meant that the songs could no longer earn royalties for both artists, Nyashinski and Cedo, based on their split sheets of the songs and critics argued the rapper did so, to get at his longtime friend.

Speaking for the first time about the claims of the rift with Nyashinki, Cedo was tight-lipped but dropped enough hints to suggest that their once brotherly relationship was no longer in place.

“If we weren’t aligned, we wouldn’t have made beautiful music, we’re still great artists. I don’t think there’s anything more to it,” Cedo revealed.

Pressed further, Cedo remained cagey but gave away enough to suggest they were no longer working together as was the case before.

“Let’s not overthink it. This gift (making music) is not limited. I feel like (at the moment) I will probably work with Chris Kaiga for a period of time and then we both have to grow into the next face of what is to come and we have to respect that. And sometimes that growth might manifest itself in a way that doesn’t align with everybody and that’s ok. That’s life, you adjust and you move on. I don’t think there’s anything more to it (between me and Nyashinski). If there is, it’s not for me to say. But if it appears that way, let’s wait and see how the next steps unfold. I am sure things will align and make sense in due time.” added Cedo

The two artists no longer hang out together as was the case before.

A few weeks ago, Nyashinski released a six-track EP titled ‘To Whom It May Concern’ and social media users were quick to jump to the conclusion that the hard-hitting diss-track EP was directed at Cedo and Nigerian producer Sam Are, who sued Nyashinski for copyright infringement of his hit song ‘Wach Wach’, which he used to secure an ambassador deal with smartphone company Tecno Mobile.