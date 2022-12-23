Celebrities and their fancy rides

Musician Otile Brown flaunts a Mercedes Benz he claims to own. PHOTO | COURTESY

Musician Otile Brown flaunts a Mercedes Benz he claims to own. PHOTO | COURTESY





A majority of the celebrities you adore drive some of the most expensive cars in the world.

Their preferences vary when it comes to model, workability, speed and the price.

Some prefer expensive cars because of prestige.

Others prefer cars designed specifically for them to fit their own needs and fulfill certain desires.

Vehicles become monumental status symbols once a world-renowned person lays their hands on them.

Below are some celebs and the cars they drive

1.Kanye West’s Lamborghini Aventador – American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was gifted a Lamborghini Aventador on his 35th birthday by then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The machine cost more than Sh92.3 million.

The car produces 700 horsepower, can reach 62mph from a standstill in a mere 2.8 seconds, or an overall speed of of 217mph.

According to reports, Kanye’s net worth is $6.7 billion.

He owns assets such as Real estate assets, Music catalogue including G.O.O.D Music, Yeezy.com website, Value of Yeezy brand, Value of Gap partnership, Cash, equities, and other assets.

2. JAY-Z’s Maybach Exelero – American rapper Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, has a list of the most expensive celebrity cars ever.

His extravagant vehicle is the Maybach Exelero — among the rarest cars across the globe.

The car cost him more than Sh98.9 million.

The car packs in a V12 engine that delivers 700 horsepower and the capability of going from 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds.

It weighs 2.6 tonnes, though it can still reach a top speed of 220mph.

3.Beyoncé Vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud – American singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was gifted Vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud by Jay-Z on her 25th birthday.

The convertible limousine has a sky blue exterior, matching leather interior, navy blue top and white-wall tires.

The car was added to the couple’s impressive 24-car collection, which includes a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, according to Hot Cars. In 2021, HotCars reported that the power couple bought one of only three Rolls-Royce Boat Tail cars in existence for an incredible Sh3.4 billion.

4. 50 Cent Bugatti – Chiron

American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, bought himself a brand new Bugatti Chiron.

The Chiron’s massive quad-turbocharged W16 engine generates a scary 1,479 horsepower that takes it from zero to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds.

6. Otile Brown – Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga popularly known as Otile Brown has a Mercedes E Class and a BMW 730Li.

7. Khaligraph Jones Range Rover Sport – The OG drives a Range Rover Sport that is either a 2012 model or older given that Range Rover redesigned their cars in 2013 to a new shape. This white Range is not stock as it has a customised grill and body.

Also read: More trouble for Sakaja as UDA MCAs protest Lucky Okudo vetting

Nairobi Expressway to accept M-Pesa payments in 2023

Salt Bae reprimanded for ‘salty behaviour’ at World Cup