Celebrities who underwent weight loss proceedure in 2022

Kate Actress before and after after her weight loss surgery. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyans have elected to undergo constructive procedures in the search of the perfect body shape.

These surgeries cost a chunk of money, but those in need of them do not hesitate spending.

While some have been victims of social media pressure, others go out to enhance their appearances to just keep up with the trends and fight the inevitable old age.

Here are the celebrities who underwent cosmetic surgeries in 2022:

Murugi Munyi aka Yummy Mummy

The popular content creator underwent a liposuction surgery as her birthday gift for turning 32.

She revealed that after delivering her third child her weight ballooned to 120kg which she describes as wake up call.

Though she went to the gym for a year and reduced to 88kg, she shared that her tummy was still big despite weight loss.

“I was discouraged, being in front of the camera, my belly was something that was always on my mind. I had to think of how to ‘swallow’ and hide it,” she added.

She then underwent the liposuction 360 surgery to remove stubborn fat cells from her lower tummy, sides and back areas with 8.7 liters of fat being removed.

Lipo 360 is an all-inclusive liposuction procedure that is used to contour and shape the midsection, 360 degrees around.

The possible areas for treatment are the upper and lower abdominals, the flanks on both sides, and the lower and mid-back.

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress

In May 2022, the actress revealed that she had undergone a procedure to introduce a gastric balloon into her stomach that would limit how much food she consumed and in efforts to curb obesity.

She revealed that she was classified to have class one obesity going on two; and has since been hitting the gym religiously to trim her figure after ‘feeling like the elephant I saw in the Ark movie.’ However, the journey was not smooth with her saying that after the procedure she felt some discomfort which lasted for three days, as she was put on a hydration drip for that period.

“The first 3 days were a bit uncomfortable, this is because the body was fighting the foreign substance (gastric Balloon) in my body… it’s a normal reaction. @nairobibariatric had me on hydration drip for 3 days and medication to ease the discomfort,” she said.

Gastric Balloon procedure is a non-invasive endoscopic procedure (non-surgical) done quickly and painlessly, and it does not require an overnight hospital stay.

It is a great innovative way to achieve your weight loss goals. It a procedure that is completed in under 15 minutes procedure and involves the insertion of a gastric balloon into the stomach. It stays inside the patient’s stomach for some months then raptures.

Willis Raburu

Having undergone the gastric bypass surgery in August, the Citizen TV journalist revealed that he was scared to undergo the procedure at first by November he was enjoying the benefits of the brave decision having lost 30 kilograms.

“The greatest investment you can ever make is on you! When I decided to do Bariatric Surgery I was so scared, but I did it. 30kgs down so far. The journey continues,” he said.

Before the surgery, the media personality was weighing 164 kilograms and disclosed that he would eat more than six chapattis and visit KFC regularly.

Gastric bypass is a type of weight loss surgery that involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.

Last week, Raburu shared that he was weighing 134kgs and admitted he felt good with his family being proud of his achievement.

“My friends are saying I have lost weight…I am looking smaller…I can now shop in different places, they never used to have my size,” he said.

Jackie Matubia

In October 2022, the thespian underwent a weight loss procedure where she swallowed a silicone balloon in the form of a pill in an effort to reduce her weight. She underwent the procedure was done months after she gave birth in June 2022.

She had the procedure done when she weighed in at 105.5kg and had lost seven kilograms in the first week. However, her target weight is 75 kilograms, her pre-baby weight before she conceived her second child and she was confident she would lose much more than she anticipated by before the year comes to an end.

In an interview, Matubia first clarified that the balloon procedure comes out after four months from the installation date clarifying that nothing prevents one from conceiving again because nothing surgical is done to a patient.

“You’re asking me a question even me myself I’ve not asked myself. My girl is young so why am I thinking about having another kid right now? I haven’t thought about it and it has not crossed my mind,” she said.

