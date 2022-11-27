Celebrity couple Nameless, Wahu bereaved





Singer Nameless and his family are in mourning following the death of his cousin’s child. Nameless shared the news while responding to one of his fans who mentioned that she has spotted him at Coptic Hospital but could not have said hi because of the ‘situation’ at the time.

“Today morning, I saw you at Coptic hospital, unfortunately, was not able to gotea you, coz of the situation you were in. My daughter a big fan of yours was like, mam, mam, ona, ona Nameless. She was happy meeting you personally thou we kept it to ourselves,” the fan wrote.

The father of three thanked the fan for being understanding and allowing his family to grieve, terming the act as kindness.

“Thank you for this message… Thank you for giving us space to grieve… It was my cousin who had lost her little child and I had gone to console her and her family at the morgue. I appreciate the compassion you gave me by giving us that space,” Nameless said.

“It shows a really good side of you of understanding someone else before you want them to understand you. You kept your interest aside because you understood my situation. Always happy to see such acts of kindness and compassion.

“Say hi to your daughter and let her know that valuable lesson. Strive to understand before you are understood…I strive to keep doing that every time. It Makes any relationship better and healthier. I am thankful to have such kind fans,” Nameless added.

The singers’ followers were also impressed by what the woman did and they went on to wish Nameless and his family comfort at this difficult moment.

