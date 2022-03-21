Celebrity couple open up on losing baby





Media personality Grace Ekirapa and her husband Pascal Tokodi have opened up on losing their baby.

While hosting a thanksgiving ceremony for their unborn child, the two love birds said they were grateful to God and their close friends and family for walking the journey with them.

“This is our second child. We lost our first child around June. It was hard but we are here again and we thank God for the eight months now going to nine months. We are hoping for many more years,” he said.

The duo is expecting their child next month and shared some light moments on how they envision parenthood would be like.

“April 27th we are believing that we will receive our bundle of joy,” she added.

Additionally, the television host cum author detailed that she was scared the time she realized she was pregnant again.

“Every time I have a muscle pool I cry like crazy. Every time I can’t wake up because the baby is sitting on a nerve, I feel like I’m losing it. Every time I have fears I recall that God said this one would say,” an emotional Ekirapa said.

The two lovers announced they were going to be parents in January having been married for two years in a secret wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends.

“The Lord continues to perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing family,” said Grace.

As much as the two lovebirds are in the limelight, their fans have only been let in when they are comfortable sharing news hence upholding privacy and secrecy until the time is ripe.

However, they have not been shying from professing their undying love to each other once in a while and appreciating each other’s efforts.

Tokodi is a celebrated actor and musician while his wife is a news anchor.