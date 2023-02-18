Celebrity couples expecting babies this year





It appears the year 2023 will be a very ‘productive’ one for a number of celebrity couples in the real sense of the word. In Kenya, several of them have announced that they are expecting their little bundles of joy in the coming days.

The celebrity couples have made the announcement in different ways showing their joy as they eagerly wait to hold their little ones. Here are some these couples who are expecting babies this year:

Kabi wa Jesus and Milly wa Jesus – On January 10, 2023, content creator Kabi wa Jesus announced that he and his wife, Milly wa Jesus, are expecting baby number three. He made the announcement with a picture of his heavily pregnant wife on his Instagram page.

Kabi posted a beautiful photo of his wife in exquisite goddess attire that exposed the baby bump. “Thank you Jesus for the fruit of the womb,” he captioned the picture.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo – Socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray and her fiancé are also expecting a baby. Amber Ray’s shared cute photos with her fiancé Rapudo with all indications that she is excited about it. News of the pregnancy came just days after the couple got engaged in Dubai.

Wangari Thiongo and Jimal Roho Safi – This is yet another celebrity couple pregnancy to have been made public in recent days. Wangari made the announcement of her pregnancy with a picture of herself in a see-through gown that revealed her baby bump.

“So much to be grateful for,” she captioned the picture. To this Jimal responded: “You deserve it and much more.”

Wangari also appreciated Kenyans for wishing her well. “Thank you so much for all your congratulatory messages,” she said while sharing more pictures on Instagram stories.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna announced her pregnancy mid-performance at the Super Bowl 2023 performance. The 34-year-old billionaire announced that she and A$AP are expecting baby number two together. The two welcomed their son in May 2022.

