Celebrity relationship drama of the week: Here is what you missed





Celebrities cum media personalities have paraded their relationship wrangles in public causing a stir.

Below are five stars whose drama was all over social media:

1. Size 8 and DJ Mo

When news broke that Size 8 had left her matrimonial home, many could not ascertain the news but the gospel singer confirmed the news later in the week.

In her own words, Size 8 said she needed time to breathe and recollect her thoughts adding that her hubby had erred her.

However, the duo noted that they did not know how the news got to the media as they both kept their ‘fights’ under wraps.

Now back together, the couple in the YouTube channel said that they had a sit down with men of God who helped them resolve their differences.

2. Amber Ray

The socialite confirmed a split with flamboyant businessman Kennedy Rapudo saying she had to call it quits because the relationship was no longer working.

Adding that she was tired of faking it, Amber Ray asked her fans not to judge her based on her actions but rather appreciate her for who she was.

On his part, Rapudo noted that they had parted ways due to irreconcilable differences and went on praising his ex-lover saying she was a very nice person with an amazing heart and beautiful soul.

3. Risper Faith

The former Nairobi Diaries actress intimated trouble in paradise after posting on her Instagram that marriage is a scam.

Still sending a message, Risper who has been married for roughly four years to millionaire Brian Muriuri, added, “Ever notice after a break up the loyal one stays single and deals with the damages until healed. The cheater is already in another relationship.”

Even before they tied the knot, their relationship had been marred by scandals including infidelity claims.

4. Khaligraph Jones and baby mama, Cashy Karimi

The rapper took his baby mama, Cashy Karimi, to court following child support and custody wrangles.

A statement issued by Khaligraph’s management revealed that they have an ongoing lawsuit filed at the Milimani Magistrate’s Court in February 2022.

This was after Cashy made ‘outrageous demands.’

On her part, Cashy explained that her son had been out of school due to a lack of school fees and Khaligraph has decided not to do anything about it, hiding behind the lawsuit he filed against her.

However, as he battles it out with his baby mama, Khaligraph is currently in a committed relationship with 22-year-old Georgina Muteti with whom they have three children together.

5. Oga Obinna and baby mama

Mama Adalola, one of the three baby mamas the radio host has, claimed that their marriage failed when the radio presenter began dating an older woman who was funding the lifestyle he enjoyed flaunting on social media.

Adding that he took their children to his older lover and lied to her about it.

The estranged wife noted that the media personality frustrated her.

However, Obinna, born Steve Maghana, responded to the accusations and threatened to sue her baby mama for defamation.

