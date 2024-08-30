Celestine Ndinda, wife of comedian Njugush, reveals her price list





Content creator Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda says she has yet to figure out how much to charge her clients for collaborations and partnerships.

Ndinda who is married to comedian and fellow content creator Timothy Njuguna alias Njugush, says since there is no tempbeing an existence of template of how much a content creator should charge clients, she has had to come up with her rate card which is tailored based on several factors.

“To this day, I still struggle with how to charge clients. It’s still a work in progress. Perhaps if we had an association of content creators, then it would have been easier to price the services of a content creator. In the absence of an existing pricing system, I have had to come up with my own,” says Ndinda.

So how does she charge for her services?

“What I do is make sure that the client has taken care of the scripting (of their content that I am involved in), the time that I am going to spend on the client’s content, my producers behind the content, and things like that. So once I have all those overheads covered then I come up with an amount.” Ndinda explains.

However, the mother of two is quick to point out that she is still not contended that her formula for coming up with her rate card is the best.

“This is the little I know when it comes to pricing. However, I still feel that we need to have a body or someone to come in and help us set up a proper price cap system. I say this because every time I think of myself as a content creator I like to compare myself to other professions out there that have systems. If you want to hire a doctor right now there is a fixed salary that you start from. For content creators, it’s an unknown world” she adds.

At the beginning of her content creation journey, initially, Ndinda says she did it for fun until someone approached her and her husband offered to pay for a collaboration.

“I had set out to do content creation as a job like I do all the time now. I started by helping Timo (Timothy) because I was always behind the camera. Then the fans started demanding to see the person behind the camera. So started making my content for fun but that changed when someone approached and offered to pay Timothy and me to make content for them. That’s when everything changed, it was no longer a hobby, it became a job.”