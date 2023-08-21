CFAO Agri Ltd, Timac Agro merge to boost fertiliser production

Maize plantation. Fertilizer plays a crucial role in the quality of maize produce. PHOTO: COURTESY

CFAO Agri Ltd has been officially renamed Timac Agro East Africa Limited.

This transformation follows Timac Agro International’s acquisition of 51 percent of the company’s shares in March 2022.

The strategic move is part of Timac Agro International’s expansion strategy within East Africa.

CFAO Agri Ltd had been a subsidiary of CFAO Group, a leading African distributor in mobility, healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure, and energy.

Despite the merger, CFAO Group retains a 49 percent ownership stake in the company.

Timac Agro International, an industrial company specializing in soil nutrition, plant nutrition, and animal production, operates in 40 countries and boasts 81 production units.

The company’s approach is focused on fostering proximity to farmers, promoting continuous innovation, enhancing industrial performance, and developing technological solutions that ensure efficiency in farming.

This partnership is expected to significantly boost the agricultural sector within the region.

Timac Agro International is renowned as the manufacturer of Baraka fertilizer.

The merger will facilitate the development of the farm input and the creation of awareness about farm solutions designed to address nutritional requirements.

The adoption of new technologies necessitates continuous development and close collaboration with farmers, to assess their specific needs and provide tailored advice to overcome crop challenges.

Kenya is heavily reliant on imported fertilizers and raw materials.

Timac Agro East Africa Limited aims to leverage a blending industrial unit, with an annual production capacity of 150, 000 tonnes.

This unit is situated in Ngeria, Eldoret, within Uasin Gishu County.

