Chamber boss Richard Ngatia woos French, Turkish investors

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce boss Industry Richard Ngatia at the BIG 8 Business Forum in France. PHOTO: COURTESY

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce boss Industry Richard Ngatia at the BIG 8 Business Forum in France. PHOTO: COURTESY





The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia is leading a delegation of business leaders from Eastern Africa at the BIG 8 Business Forum in France.

They include representatives from Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The Breakfast Forum was hosted in partnership with BPI France, French Chamber of Commerce and Medef International.

Kenya operates a liberal economy which is open to French Companies interested in investing in the East Africa Community Market.

Ngatia stressed the readiness by the East Africa Community market to attract FDIs in Agribusinesss, Digital Economy, Manufacturing and Logistics.

“The operations environment in the East Africa Community market is secure for private investment decisions Ngatia said.

“We are here to urge French Companies to partner and establish joint ventures with Kenyan Companies to expand trade,” Ngatia added.

The number of French Companies in Kenya investing in Kenya has steadily risen in the past years.

In a related development, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has opened the registration period for business leaders who wish to take part in the 19th Musiad Expo Trade Fair set for November 2-5, 2022 at the Tuyap Fair Centre and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkey.

This is the first Expo in two years with the previous one having been graced by Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdgan, attracting 15,000 business people from 125 countries, plus 2000 Exhibitors from 25 countries.

Also read: Uhuru makes first public appearance since leaving office

KOT threaten to dislike Vera Sidika’s new video